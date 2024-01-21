Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to Share Unfiltered Moments on the Next Episode of "No-Filter With Neha"?*

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up to join Neha Dhupia on two different episodes of the upcoming installment of her hit talk show, "No-Filter With Neha."

Earlier this week, the industry was buzzing with excitement as Neha was spotted with Bollywood sensations Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey, setting the stage for a season filled with captivating conversations.

As per a source close to production, it has been revealed that the Kriti will be shooting her episode next The source shared, "Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to grace the show, with their episodes scheduled to be shot in the upcoming week”.

"No-Filter With Neha" has become synonymous with unfiltered and intimate fun conversations, providing viewers an exclusive look into the personal and professional lives of their favorite celebrities.