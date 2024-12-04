Shahid Kapoor flaunts rugged look in sunkissed picture

Mumbai, Dec 4 Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor shared a sunkissed image of himself flaunting a rugged look.

Shahid took to his Instagram stories section, where he shared a selfie of himself. In the image, the actor is seen wearing grey woolens and sunglasses. The actor is seen sporting a scruffy look with a beard and is looking into the camera with an intense look.

For the caption, he wrote: “Whatever however but blue skies always smiling at you.”

The actor chose the number “Blue Skies” by Ella Fitzgerald as the background score for the picture.

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen playing the role of gangster Hussain Ustara in Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming project. Shahid has reportedly begun rigorous training to get into character.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying, “The gangster was a layered personality, defined by his ruthless exterior but driven by personal codes of loyalty and honour.”

He will portray a don inspired by Hussain Ustara in the upcoming thriller, which also stars Triptii Dimri.

The 43-year-old actor was last seen in the romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ with Kriti Sanon. In the film, Shahid played a robot scientist who develops feelings for Sanon's character, a female robot.

Shahid is an ardent social media user and keeps sharing pictures and videos of himself. Last month he shared a picture of himself from the sea side. In the image the actor was shirtless and was seen wearing sunglasses as he struck a pose for the selfie.

For the caption, he wrote: “Sweat sun sea.”

He will next be seen in “Deva”, an action thriller film directed by Rosshan Andrrews. It also stars Pooja Hegde. The plot revolves around a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

