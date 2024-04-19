Shahid Kapoor looks 'hard' in his 'aaj ka mood' from 'Deva' sets

Mumbai, April 19 Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is shooting for his upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva' on Friday treated his fans to another intense glimpse from the movie, calling it his 'aaj ka mood'.

Last seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', Shahid took to Instagram, where he enjoys 46.7 million followers, and dropped an intense click from behind the scenes.

In the black and white snap, we can see Shahid looking away from the camera, while he is sitting in a car. He is sporting sunglasses.

The post is captioned as: "Aaj ka MOOD! #hard #Deva #behindthescenes".

The movie stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers.

