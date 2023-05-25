Shahid Kapoor loses cool on claims about charging 40 crore for Bloody Daddy

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Bloody Daddy was officially shared on May 24. During the trailer launch event in Mumbai, the actor addressed claims that he has hiked his fee and is charging nearly Rs 40 crore for Ali Abbas Zafar's film. When a reporter asked him if he has hiked his fee after the box office success of his film Kabir Singh, Shahid got a little annoyed and asked media not to get into mathematics.Shahid said, "Dedo mujhe yaar." The prodded further, Shahid added, "Humne sabko bhade mein leke Jio ko free mein de diya picture. Acha dekho, yahah pe jo teen log baithe hai, kya hum dukhi lag rahe hai? Are we looking unhappy, please tell us? Mathematics pe mat ghuso." Director Ali Abbas Zafar also joked and added, "You said less." The actor was then asked if Bloody Daddy makers were able to break even the budget of the film through the streaming rights when he said, "Nahi Sir, humne sabko bhade mein leke Jio ko free mein de diya picture." Adding to Shahid's reply, the makers said that the streaming platform paid them whatever was essential. "Jitna zaroorat hai, utna OTT de raha hai."

Written by Zafar and Aditya Basu, the movie follows the story of Sumair (Kapoor) as he faces off against Gurugram’s white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops – all during one fateful night. It also features Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles. Bloody Daddy marks the first collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and Shahid Kapoor. Sharing his experience of working with Zafar, the actor said, "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out, it has been a blast." The actor also revealed that his dancing experience helped him understand action choreography really fast. He added, "There's a lot of choreography involved with dance, and because I started dancing at the age of 15, I can memorise things really fast, that helped us. When we did the film, unfortunately, due to COVID we had a lot of issues. The action directors were not from here, some of them were from London, some came from Hollywood, and they are used to a lot of rehearsals. And they came in and they thought that it is going to be a disaster. But because I have done a lot of dancing I could pick it up really fast." 'Bloody Daddy' will stream from June 9 on Jio cinema.







