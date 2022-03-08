Shahid Kapoor pens adorable note on International Women’s Day for wife Mira and mom Neelima

On International Women’s Day, Shahid Kapoor took to social media to thank the women in his life who have helped ‘shaping him’. The Kabir Singh star wrote, "These 2 are enough for me to know how much of me and my life is guided supported and dedicated to and by women and to see them every day doing their thing, is a thing of beauty in itself here’s to every woman. Not just today but every day. You all make this world a much better place despite us."

Several other celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on International Women’s Day. On the work front, Shahid is presently awaiting the release of his new film, Jersey, which has already generated a lot of buzz owing to its trailer and songs. He recently spoke about his desire to pursue writing in addition to performing in a recent interview. Speaking to a leading daily, Shahid Kapoor said he does not believe he has the skills to become a writer just yet. He also added that those who can write and make music fascinate him since they, according to Shahid, are the ones who "create something fabulous out of nothing." When asked about his father, Shahid replied that Pankaj Kapur writes like a dream and that he has had the privilege of reading much of his work. Shahid Kapoor concluded by saying that he does not believe he has such skill.

