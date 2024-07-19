Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira drop pics from their family vacation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor, who celebrated their 9th anniversary this month, shared glimpses of their vacation with fans.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 'Kabir Singh' actor dropped a playful selfie with Mira.

In the picture, Mira is seen not looking at the camera, while Shahid clicks the selfie.

He captioned the photo, "Looking at me looking at you not looking at me..."

In a follow-up post, Shahid shared another picture where Mira is finally looking at the camera, adding the caption, 'Palat!.'

Mira too shared a couple of pictures from their vacation, giving fans a sneak peek into their family moments.

"A very busy summer. Guess who planned it this year," read the caption of her post.

Earlier today, Shahid treated fans with an interesting new poster of himself along with the announcement of the new release date of his action thriller 'Deva' on Instagram.

The poster shows Shahid in full action mode. Wearing police written over a t-shirt and jeans, ready with a gun in his hands for a fight, the actor flaunted his toned body and short hair look.

Along with a poster, he wrote, "Get ready for a VIOLENT VALENTINE'S DAY. DEVA, releasing in theaters on 14th Feb 2025!."

Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Last year, in October, Shahid shared a first glimpse of the film.

In the poster, Shahid could be seen carrying a rugged look while dressed in a white shirt and trousers.

He wore a pair of sunglasses and carried a gun in one of his hands.

Sharing the still, he wrote, "DEVA in theatres on Dussehra 11th October 2024."

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur '

Deva' promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

Rosshan Andrrews is known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'.

Initially, it was also announced that the film would be released on October 11, 2024. Now, the action thriller will be released on February 14, 2025.

