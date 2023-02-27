Shahid Kapoor's epic dance to 'Jee Karda' is winning hearts

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram accounts are filled with quirky and candid posts.

The two often give a sneak peek into their personal lives by sharing each other's videos and pictures. Sunday was no exception.

Mira, who is an avid social user, dropped a cute video of her hubby dancing to 'Jee karda' song from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Singh is Kinng'.

The video shows Shahid dancing his heart out. His cool moves, along with his expressions, make the video an amazing watch.

Basically, Mira dropped this video as a belated happy birthday wish for Shahid.

She also dropped a sweet caption that read, "Always keep dancing through life and keep smiling #simplythebest. May this year be the one jab tum vahi karo jo jee karda."

Shahid's dance has brought smiles to netizens' faces.

"Happy to see him happy and cheerful," a social media user commented.

"He is the best ...no doubt," another one wrote.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor