'Shaitaan' casts a dark spell on Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter in trailer

Mumbai, Feb 22 The trailer of the upcoming Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Jyotika-starrer film 'Shaitaan' was unveiled at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Thursday. It offers a glimpse into the unusual weekend of a family as they get harrowed by a mysterious stranger.

The trailer which is 2 minutes and 26 seconds in length, begings with a precap of the events as the viewers a frantic call made to police control room by a woman who tells them that her daughter is in danger.

The trailer then unravels what went behind the event as viewers see Ajay's family comprising of his wife (played by Jyotika) and his kids as they reach a house for a weekend trip.

Madhavan enters the home on the pretext of making a call to his daughter and soon casts a spell on Ajay's daughter and asks her to do many things, one of if which slapping her father.

Madhavan then reveals that Ajay's daughter is under his control and he refuses to leave the house. The trailer features a thrilling background score and unsettling imagery that lends a gripping edge to the narrative.

However, Madhavan's motive for casting the spell is not revealed in the trailer and is left for the audience to discover.

As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with sinister elements of black magic.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Shaitaan' will release theatrically on March 8.

