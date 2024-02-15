'Shaitaan': First song 'Khushiyan Bator Lo' from Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan starrer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 : Makers of the upcoming psychological thriller film 'Shaitaan' starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan on Thursday unveiled the first track 'Khushiyan Bator Lo'.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a glimpse of the song that he captioned, "When with family, har pal hota hai keemti aur khoobsurat! #KhushiyaanBatorLo song out now on #panoramamusic YouTube channel. Link in Bio. #Shaitaan taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3WzZrdNXgW/

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the song is composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Kumaar.

The song features Ajay along with his on-screen wife Jyotika and their kids enjoying their vacation and ends with a short glimpse of R Madhavan's character walking inside a room.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled its official teaser which received massive responses from the fans.

The teaser gave a short glimpse into the world of Shaitaan, and R Madhavan's sinister smile at the end surely give the chills.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl.

The Vikas Bahl directorial film will be theatrically released on March 8.

Apart from this, Ajay will be next seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on April 26, 2024.

He also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan', an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty.

'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

He will also be seen next in 'Raid 2', which is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment.

The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor