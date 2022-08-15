Shakti Arora remembers I-Day celebrations in his school

Mumbai, Aug 15 'Kundali Bhagya' actor Shakti Arora has certain memories of Independence Day celebrations in his school and he talks about those special moments.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actor shares: "On Independence Day, the entire nation feels a sense of pride and freedom, everyone rejoices to be part of a country with such a rich cultural heritage. I remember during the school's Independence Day, all the students used to get together for the flag hoisting, sing the national anthem and wear the white uniform."

He recalls singing patriotic songs and shares the relevance of this day according to him: "I remember singing patriotic songs at school used to give me goosebumps every time."

"My only message to my fans is to revel in the spirit of freedom and enjoy life to the fullest. On this 75th Independence Day, let us celebrate and enjoy the freedom to live cheerfully, hopefully, and peacefully. Jai Hind," he concludes.

