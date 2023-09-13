Shalin Bhanot wins Most Stylish TV Personality award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

Shalin Bhanot, the seasoned television personality, clinched the coveted title of "Most Stylish TV Personality" at the esteemed Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The glittering ceremony unfolded at the opulent ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai, drawing luminaries from diverse domains.

Bhanot's journey in the television industry commenced in 2005 with his portrayal of Akshay in the Sony TV series Ayushmaan. His presence also graced notable serials like Saat Phere, where he essayed the roles of Karan and Mihir alongside Sanya in the popular show Saloni Ka Safar. His versatility further shone through in a spectrum of television projects including Kulvaddhu, Kaajjal, Sangam, Naaginn, Grihasti, and Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein. From 2007 to 2010, he enthralled audiences in Doordarshan’s series Air Hostess. Bhanot's repertoire extends to films, television series, and web productions, and his recent stint in Bigg Boss 16 made headlines across the nation.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023, renowned for honouring excellence, provided an unforgettable evening, uniting a distinguished gathering to commemorate exceptional achievements. This recognition further cements Shalin Bhanot's status as a trailblazer in the world of television and style.