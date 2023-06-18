Shama Sikander recalls some fun-filled moments with her father

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Father's Day is an ideal time to reflect on cherished memories and experiences shared with fathers. It allows us to reminisce about laughter-filled moments, heartfelt conversations, and valuable life lessons imparted by our fathers. 'Mann' actor Shama Sikander takes a walk down memory lane, recalling her best moments with her father.

"I was always the pampered one in my family and my father greatly loved me. He would fulfil all my wishes and never let me feel sad. I think I was definitely his favourite. This Father's Day, I really want to thank him for being the first love of my life and for teaching me what respect truly means," Shama Sikander said.

She added how special the day is to her and said, "Father's Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating and honouring the fathers and father figures who have made a profound impact on our lives. It reminds us to express gratitude for their love, guidance, and support throughout our journey. Whether through small gestures or grand celebrations, let us use this day to make our fathers feel cherished and appreciated."

Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June and this year, the special occasion to celebrate is on June 18.

