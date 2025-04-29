Shanaya Kapoor pens heart-melting note for ‘mumma’ Maheep on 43rd b’day

Mumbai, April 29 On her mother’s 43rd birthday on Tuesday, debutante Shanaya Kapoor has penned a heartwarming note for her Maheep.

Shanaya took to Instagram, where she shared a then and now picture with Maheep. The photos featured the mother-daughter duo from their younger days and now. The throwback image had a young Maheep carrying her baby Shanaya on her shoulders.

The recent photograph had the two looking glamorous as they posed for a picture together.

For the caption, Shanaya wrote: “Happy birthday mumma, love u forever.”

Shanaya is all set to make her debut with 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'. The film also stars Vikrant Massey.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the movie is based on Ruskin Bond's cherished short story, "The Eyes Have It." While Shanaya will be seen in the role of a theater artist, Vikrant will play a blind musician in his next.

The script for “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan” has been penned by acclaimed writers Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla's Mini Films, the movie marks the production's second collaboration with Vikrant, after the "Forensic" remake.

Apart from "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan," Shanaya is also expected to appear in the upcoming web series "Student of the Year," backed by Dharma Productions.

She also has 'Tu Yaa Main' with Adarsh Gourav by Bejoy Nambiar. The movie is touted to be an adrenaline-charged experience that seamlessly blends love, primal terror, and survival. It has been produced by Colour Yellow, the banner behind films like "Tumbbad" and "Haseen Dillruba."

Set for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release, "Tu Yaa Main" is believed to be a gripping, genre-blending ride.

It was announced on March 12 that Shanaya Kapoor has started shooting with Abhay Verma for Shujaat Saudagar’s new film in Goa.

