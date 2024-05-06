Shanaya Kapoor shares stunning pictures in red lehenga

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Actress Shanaya Kapoor wowed her fans as she dropped a series of gorgeous pictures, in a stunning red lehenga.

Shanaya, on Monday, took to her Instagram account to share a couple of gorgeous pictures in her beautiful lehenga

In the pictures, Shanaya looked radiant as she posed gracefully, exuding confidence in the vibrant attire.

Soon after the actress shared the picture, fans chimed in the comment section to shower her with compliments.

One user wrote, "You are such a gorgeous lady."

Another user penned, "You look so beautiful Shanaya."

"Such an angel you are," penned a third user.

Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal's pan-India 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore. It will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi in 2024.

Earlier, Dharma Productions announced a film titled 'Bedhadak' with Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh.

Sharing the update, Shanaya took to Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film.

"I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post.

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. However, no update about the film has been given since then.

