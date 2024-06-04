Shania Twain accidentally sings into drumstick instead of her mic onstage

Washington [US], June 4 : Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain shared a video of herself performing onstage at a recent show where she accidentally sang into a drumstick, reported People.

In the video, Twain, 51, was playing her hit song 'If You're Not in It for Love' and became so engrossed that she sang into the drumstick she was holding in her left hand rather than holding the microphone to her mouth.

She immediately realized what she had done and burst out laughing: "Oh my God! That was hilarious," she said, before continuing the song.

Twain reposted a TikTok a fan took during the show to her Instagram and labelled the post.

"I'm really glad somebody captured this moment, it's made me laugh all over again "

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7uaXbYtlsc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Twain began her Las Vegas residency on May 10 with the Come on Over residency concert at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theatre.

Twain also expressed her joy with the first performance of her new engagement.

"I'm not just relieved, I'm really happy," she said. "I was able to enjoy the adrenaline because adrenaline can also throw you off."

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer, who is leaning into her fashion and fun wigs for the shows, also said she's enjoying seeing what her audience is wearing.

"I'm enjoying it. I'm enjoying fashion. I'm enjoying watching the audience wear the fashion. It was really fun," she revealed.

"I see people wearing things, even just from recent things. They come with colored hair and it makes me smile, makes me happy because they're in the spirit and so we're all in one spirit, especially in a room like this. It's very intimate. It's informal, and I feel comfortable," Shania said. The residency will run through December 2024, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor