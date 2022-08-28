Shankar Mahadevan calls Kapil Sharma 'khatarnak singer' in recent video

Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to come up with a new season of his popular show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Recently, Kapil impressed legendary singers Shankar Mahadevan and Hariharan with his singing talent.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil dropped a video from a musical event night featuring Shankar Mahadevan and Hariharan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Chv-XDjDNvI/

Sharing the video, he wrote, Such an honor to share the stage with living legends @singerhariharana sahab n @shankar.mahadevan sir. thank you so much for all the love n warmth @jaspinder_narula didi @shilparao@anupjalotaonline ji Saurabh ji. what a beautiful,memorable, musical n humorous evening it was."

In the video, Kapil was seen with Mahadevan and Hariharan on the stage. When Hariharan started singing his famous ghazal by 'Kash Aiesa Koi Manzar Hota', following his lead, the comedian sang in his soothing voice, which left the audience and everyone on the stage stunned.

After singing few lines, Kapil joked with Hariharan. He said, 'Ye gawane ke liye main nahi yaad aaya aapko?'

Mahadevan and Hariharan praised Kapil and the 'Sajdaa' singer was heard saying, 'khatarnak singer'.

Meanwhile, the 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actor is back with a new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Recently, a promo video was released of the show which featured Kapil with his team including Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Archana Puran Singh. Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski were also spotted in the video.

The show is to premiere on September 10.

And also Kapil starrer 'Zwigato' is all set to have its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Written and directed by Nandita Das, the film features Kapil a new food delivery rider who is exploring the world of gig economy.

The film also stars Shahana Goswani, who will be seen playing Kapil's wife, a homemaker, who starts to work for the very first time to support her husband's income.

Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the film captures what an 'ordinary' family faces in the post-pandemic world. The upcoming edition of

TIFF will take place in September.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor