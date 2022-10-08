Shankar Mahadevan finds 'Mini Manna Dey' in 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestant

Mumbai, Oct 8 Music directors Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik were impressed with the performance of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' contestant Atanu Mishra and called him "Mini Manna Dey" on the show.

The 9-year-old contestant, who hails from West Bengal, told the judges that he idolises the late singer and before starting his practice, he worships him.

Atanu stunned the judges and audience with his rendition of the track 'Ae Meri Zohra Jabeen' from the movie 'Waqt'. After listening to his melodious voice, judges Anu Malik and Shankar Mahadevan praised him and said he is a true follower of the late singer Manna Dey.

Shankar said: "We must name him as the 'Mini Manna Dey' of our show today itself."

Anu also added: "It's very exciting to see such an extraordinary talent on the stage of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'. We all got emotional as we could literally feel Manna Dey's presence through Atanu's voice."

He called him the true devotee of the legendary singer: "I have understood that you are a true 'bhakt' of Manna Da and the song that you have sung is a 'qawwali' from the time when we were all kids. But the way you sang it, it was just fantastic.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' airs on Zee TV.

