Sharad Kelkar talks about voicing demon king Raavan: 'A deeply personal journey for me'

Mumbai, April 23 On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, the makers of 'The Legend of Hanuman' announced its fourth season.

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who voiced Raavan in the show, said that this journey has been deeply personal for him.

Sharad said: "Voicing the demon king, Ravan, in the new season of 'The Legend of Hanuman' has been a deeply personal journey for me. The show is based on legendary lore, and through this, I have discovered many-layered stories myself, which kept me hooked to know more."

The actor added: "I believe our audiences felt the same way as they’ve shown constant support to us. I cannot wait for the audiences to be entertained by the greatness of animation yet again with the new season of 'The Legend of Hanuman' on Disney+ Hotstar."

Sharad Devarajan, co-founder and CEO of Graphic India and the creator and executive producer of the new season, said: "The heroism of Lord Hanuman means so much to the world, and it has been our personal mission to share that strength in our portrayal of this timeless legend loved by millions."

"He has inspired generations for thousands of years, and his morals, lessons, and universal truths of righteousness remain more relevant today than ever before."

'The Legend of Hanuman' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

