Sharad Kelkar to be seen opposite Yami Gautam in 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'

Mumbai, March 5 Actor Sharad Kelkar is all set to be seen opposite Yami Gautam in the upcoming movie, 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', a diamond heist thriller, directed by Ajay Singh.

While expressing his excitement about being part of the movie, he said: "I am thrilled to be a part of this gripping suspense thriller."

Sharad is popular for his works in both films and TV. He did TV shows such as 'Raat Hone Ko Hai', 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Bairi Piya', among others and he also worked in movies like 'Hulchul', '1920: Evil Returns', 'Housefull 4', 'Tanhaji' in which he played the role of Shivaji, among others.

He further shared his experience working with Yami, Sunny Kaushal, Indraneil Sengupta and the entire cast of the film.

"Working with such a talented cast and crew has been an incredible experience, and I can't wait for audiences to see the film. Get ready to be on the edge of your seat," added the actor who is all set for voicing the character of Wolverine in Audible's Hindi version of Marvel's Wastelanders, and playing a cop in a new series directed by Rohit Shetty.

The film is directed by Ajay Singh, produced by Maddock Films, and written by Siraj Ahmed.

