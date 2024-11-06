Sharda Sinha Last Rites: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Pays His Last Respects To Legendary Folk Singer

Bihar is mourning the loss of its beloved folk singer, Sharda Sinha, who passed away on the evening of November 5 in the national capital. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived to pay his last respects to the legendary singer today. Nitish Kumar also expressed his condolences, calling her an irreplaceable figure in the state's cultural history.

Earlier, it was announced that the Padma Bhushan awardee's funeral will be held with full state honours. The renowned singer was admitted to AIIMS Delhi and was under treatment at the hospital's oncology department. Sharda Sinha's death marks the end of an era in Bihar's folk music tradition.

In Pictures: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute to late renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha pic.twitter.com/BY6JsBmllE — IANS (@ians_india) November 6, 2024

Her career, which began in the 1970s, spanned decades and included countless contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music. She breathed her last on the first day of the Chhath Puja, a day particularly significant to her fans due to her iconic Chhath Mahaparv songs. The mortal remains of the late singer were brought to Patna early this morning from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, as per her family's wishes.

