Sharib Hashmi had to learn Kutchi dialect to play tourist guide in 'Malhar'

Mumbai, May 27 Actor Sharib Hashmi, who portrays a tourist guide in the movie 'Malhar', shared that he had to learn the Kutchi dialect for the role.

Talking about his character in the film, Sharib said: "My character is a tourist guide named Mohan. He's a sweet guy who tries to speak in broken English with foreign tourists. I really liked the character."

Regarding the preparations and challenges he faced, he shared: "The story is based in Kutch, so I had to learn the Kutchi dialect for the role. Yes, the movie is dubbed in Marathi, and I've done that too. These were the preparations I made during the filming."

Sharib, who is known for his role in 'The Family Man', shared: "The experience was great. Director Vishal Kumbhar, is great. I always enjoy working with first-time directors."

"They have so much energy and are willing to do everything because this is the first time they're showcasing their work. I saw all of that in Vishal. He has beautifully written the script, and I'm very proud of him. Though I don't have a big role in the film, it's an anthology with three stories, and I'm in one of them," he said.

Sharib hopes this story reaches a wide audience and is seen by everyone.

"It's very relevant for today's time, shedding light on many issues. The story is told in a beautiful and entertaining way," he added.

Written and directed by Vishal Kumbhar and produced by Praful Pasad, the film also stars Rishi Saxena, Anjali Patil, Shrinivas Pokale, Mohammad Samad, and Akshata Acharya in pivotal roles.

'Malhar' is set to be released in theaters on June 7.

