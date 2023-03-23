Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal injured, businessman undergoes emergency surgery

Shark Tank India judge and businessman Anupam Mittal recently suffered an injury and was hospitalised. Anupam shared the update with his fans via social media, where he posted two photos of himself — one where his hand is in a sling as he is lying on the hospital bed, and the other with his bandaged hand as he sported a fresh look.

While he did not share any details regarding the injury itself, the Shaadi.com founder wrote in the caption, “Manzil jab aur dur ho jaaye … fight harder 👊 Been pushing to get into better shape for years but like everything else worth pursuing, every time you are almost there, life sends you right back to square one 😤 Ain’t nothing we can do about the setbacks & knockouts, but what we CAN do is …. rise again.” Anupam Mittal is the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, as well as People Group. The recipient of Karmaveer Chakra Award, Anupam has been a judge on both the seasons of Sony TV’s successful reality show Shark Tank India.