Sharon Stone Names Hollywood Producer Who Pushed Her to Sleep with Co-Star

In a startling revelation, Hollywood actress Sharon Stone revealed the identity of the producer who asked her to sleep with her co-star. In 2021, Sharon alleged in her memoir that a producer asked her to sleep with one of her co-stars. However, she did not disclose details about the incident. However, in a new podcast chat, Sharon revealed it was producer Robert Evans who asked her to have sex with her co-star, William Baldwin while they were working on Sliver. She claimed he asked to sleep with him to improve his acting in the movie.

Sliver released in 1993. The film, a thriller, revolved around the events that pan out between a divorced book editor Carly Norris (Sharon Stone) and the tenants of the building that she has newly moved into. One of the tenants is Zeke Hawkins, played by William Baldwin.

According to The Guardian, Sharon shared on the Louis Theroux podcast, “[Evans is] running around his office in sunglasses explaining that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because [then] his performance would get better.” “If I could sleep with Billy, then we’d have chemistry on screen and save the movie. The real problem was me because I was so uptight, and not like a real actress who could just f**k him and get things back on track. The real problem was I was such a tight-ass,” she added.

Sharon, who has credits in movies like Total Recall, The Mighty, Casino, and The Last Action Hero, also mentioned her role in Basic Instinct, where she starred alongside Michael Douglas. Criticizing the studios for poor casting decisions, Sharon stated, "I didn't have to fuck Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks and do that line, and rehearse and show up. Now all of a sudden I'm in the 'I have to fuck people' business."

