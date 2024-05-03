Sharon Stone's son Roan starts his career in acting, she says, "Welcome to family biz..."

Washington [US], May 3 : Sharon Stone, an American actress, shared a photo of her son and expressed happiness that he is following in her footsteps, according to People.

"ROAN JOSEPH STONE / DAY 1 on set," Stone, 66, captioned the photo. "Welcome to the family biz kid...have fun."

Stone adopted Roan in 2000 when she was with her ex-husband Phil Bronstein, whom she divorced in 2004. The former couple were married from 1998 to 2004.

Following her split from Bronstein, 73, the Casino actress adopted her second son, Laird in 2005, followed by her third son, Quinn in 2006.

The mother of three posted a rare photo of herself and her youngest child on March 31. The two were smiling as they leaned in towards each other.

"College hunting !![?]" Stone wrote in her caption.

"I'm grateful that I chose motherhood and that I didn't prioritize Hollywood, because they certainly didn't prioritize me," the actress said earlier. Stone went on to rave that her three sons are "wonderful kids." She added, "I'm grateful that I chose the things that I did choose," reported People.

