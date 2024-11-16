Sharvi says Badshah gave the design idea for her outfit in their collaboration ‘Morni’

Mumbai, Nov 16 Singer-songwriter Sharvi Yadav, who has collaborated with singer-rapper Badshah for the latest track ‘Morni’ has shared her experience of working with the ‘Jugnu’ hit-maker. She shared that Badshah gave the design idea for her outfit in the song.

Talking about the same, Sharvi told IANS, “Working with Badshah is always thrilling. He has a unique vision and an incredible approach to bringing ideas to life. His process is so hands-on and detailed, it’s inspiring to see how much he cares about every element of the project. For this song, I got a real sense of the immense thought that goes into everything, from the music to the visuals”.

She continued, “A fun memory that stands out is when I showed him my outfit. I was all dressed up, and I asked, ‘Hey, what do you think about my outfit?’ And he just smiled and said, ‘I know—it’s my design’. It turns out he had planned every detail of my look, working with the styling team to create it. That level of involvement surprised me and showed how invested he is in every creative choice”

The singer further mentioned that in the video, she has scenes with a group of banjarans, which gave her the time to connect with them and hear their stories.

She told IANS, “One memorable moment was when one of them mentioned she was part of the original ‘Morni Baga Ma Bole’ song in ‘Lamhe’ with Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. I was stunned. It was such a full-circle moment, and I felt incredibly honoured. In that instant, I decided to give her all the jewellery I was wearing on set—it just felt right. To have someone from the original song now being part of this new version was truly special”.

Sharing her experience of shooting for the track, the singer said, “This shoot was unforgettable for so many reasons, but especially because it was in Jodhpur, a place I’d never visited before. The beauty of the culture, the warmth of the people, the amazing food—all of it made the experience richer. We filmed in the desert, with a pink-painted Thar and this dynamic dance sequence around it. There were gunshots, and the raw energy of hip-hop fused with the vibrant Rajasthani culture. That blend of styles and elements really made the video stand out for me”.

