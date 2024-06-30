Shatrughan Sinha Health Update: Actor-Politician Undergoes Surgery In Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, currently hospitalized at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, underwent a minor surgical procedure. According to a source from IANS, the actor's busy schedule during the recent polling campaign and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding contributed to his health condition.

Speculations arose earlier when Sonakshi visited the hospital accompanied by her husband, Zaheer Iqbal.While there’s no clarity on how soon Shatrughan will be discharged from the hospital, it is said that the actor is currently stable and under observation.

Shatrughan recently won from West Bengal’s Asansol constituency in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections and expressed his gratitude to the people of Asansol.The actor won by a margin of 59,564 votes against BJP candidate Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia.