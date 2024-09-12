Shawn Mendes unveils new single 'Nobody Knows' at MTV VMAs

Washington [US], September 12 : At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Shawn Mendes captivated audiences with a poignant debut of his new single, 'Nobody Knows.'

This track is a prelude to his forthcoming self-titled album, 'Shawn', scheduled for release on October 18.

The performance, a departure from the night's high-energy acts, featured Mendes in a stripped-down setup with only his acoustic guitar, electric guitar, and drums accompanying his soulful vocals, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The song, introspective and emotive, reportedly reflects Mendes' recent personal experiences, particularly his breakup with Camila Cabello.

In a notable lyric, Mendes ponders, "When you're so in love and souls touch but it's still not enough where does it go? Nobody knows."

Mendes' new album, 'Shawn', is a highly anticipated follow-up to his 2020 record, 'Wonder'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the album is a collaborative effort with notable figures such as Scott Harris, Mike Sabath, Nate Mercereau, and Eddie Benjamin.

Additionally, Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Allen and producer Ethan Gruska contributed to the songwriting process.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mendes shared his journey leading up to the album's release.

"Music really can be medicine," he wrote.

Reflecting on his personal growth, Mendes expressed, "Two years ago, I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago, I couldn't step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mendes also acknowledged the support of his close friends and family, stating, "Honestly thank god for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better."

The album's creation has sparked speculation among fans, with many interpreting the songs as a commentary on Mendes' past relationship with Cabello.

In his recent single, 'Why Why Why,' Mendes explores themes of vulnerability and uncertainty, including a notable lyric about a pregnancy scare, "I thought I was about to be a father/Shook me to the core, I'm still a kid."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor