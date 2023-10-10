She is like a pure, proper artist and musician’, Aaron Koul on his co-actor Saba Azad in Who’s Your Gynac?

Amazon mini Tv recently released its latest medical drama series, ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’. The show is widely appreciated as a light-hearted entertainer among the viewers and also has a strong message for the viewers. The show addresses women's health issues by following the journey of an Obstetrics and gynaecologist (OB-GYN), Dr. Vidhushi Kothari (Saba), as she struggles to strike a balance between her professional and personal lives. Starring Saba Azad, Karishma Singh, Kunal Thakur along with Aaron Koul, the series is currently available for free streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Aaron candidly spoke about his character Meher, sharing how he relates to him. He said, “He's like a little version of me in real life. Meher and I have a lot in common; he is kind, funny, and has a cool sense of style. He is a little bit more outgoing than I am, but I feel like sometimes Meher is a part of me, and sometimes the other way around.

He further shared his experience of working with his co-actors, revealing how the journey was full of experiences, “I had a blast working with Karishma, Saba, and Kunal. With Karishma we clicked along pretty quickly, we used to joke around and banter a lot. She was like the compass I needed on set, reassuring me constantly that I was doing good. On the other hand, Saba is so experienced in this field, that I learned a lot from her. She is like a pure, proper artist and musician, even post-shoot she was always giving us tips on how to do things and making life easier for us, in terms of acting and performing. And she has such a nice and sweet personality, that I had a great time working with her. Talking about Kunal, we had too much fun and had that bro kind of bond. I always used to be in his vanity. The experience was too good and there was so much to learn from them”, he shared.