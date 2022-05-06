"She is unstable": Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv reacts on Pooja Mishra’s ‘sex scam’ accusations

Bigg Boss 5 fame Pooja Mishra shocked everyone after she levelled serious allegations against the Sinha family. In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, the actress accused Shatrughan and his wife of starting a sex scam at their residence and claimed that the couple ruined her life and career by involving her in a ‘sex scam. She also accused them of performing “black magic” on her. Not just that, Pooja Mishra also stated that Shatrughan traded her virginity. Pooja Mishra also alleged that Sonakshi Sinha became a star by selling her “virginity.” Now, Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha has reacted to this. He took to his Twitter handle and shared a news article carrying the news. He wrote, “who approved this story should realize that strong legal action can be taken against such defamatory articles which are absolutely untrue and disgusting.”

In another follow-up tweet, Luv added, “That woman needs professional help. To make such accusations against my family proves that she is unstable. I normally don’t waste my time responding to such trash published on the internet but I think the irresponsible editor.In an interview with Navbharat Times, Pooja said, "Inke crimes another level ko hit karne lage jab yeh ussi ghar me sex scam chalane lagge, mujhe lekar. Behosi ki halat me mujhe trade karne lagge, in logon ne meri virginity trade kar k paise banaye hai. Sonakshi Sinha ko star banaya hai. Vo toh fashion designer banne wali thi na, suddenly vo Bollywood me kahan se aa gayi?.” Pooja also called The Sinha family ‘greedy and demonic.’ Earlier, she had accused Salman Khan and his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz of raping her eight times. Pooja Mishra is a video jockey, actress, and model. She is known for her appearance as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 5. Apart from participating in multiple reality TV shows, she has featured in a couple of low budget movies including the 2016 multilingual film Amma and ‘Dreamz: The Movie’ in 2013.

