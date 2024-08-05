"She was a very unique person": Farah Khan pens emotional note in memory of her late mother

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : Filmmaker Farah Khan is reeling from the demise of her mother Menaka Irani.

On Monday, Farah took to Instagram and penned down an emotional post in the memory of her mother.

Describing her mom as a unique person, she wrote, "My mom was a very unique person.. never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her.. despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone. Everyone who met her loved her n realised where we get our sense of humour from. Well hardly.. she was far wittier n funny than both sajid n I put together. I don't know if she can see the outpouring of genuine love n condolences that have come for her .. not only frm our friends n of course family but so many of her colleagues n people who worked in our house came saying how my mom had helped them with loans or sending them money.. never expecting it back. "

Farah also thanked those who checked on her after the death of her mother.

"Thank you to all who came home to be with us in our grief.. to all who messaged n are still messaging. To all her doctors n nurses at Nanavati hospital who tried their best everyday. N to our consulting docs frm Chandigarh pgi n belle vue hospital.. We are grateful you gave us some more days with her," she added.

Farah concluded her post by uploading a song by her mother's favourite singer Don Williams.

"its time to get back to work.. that's what she was always proud of. Our work! I don't want time to heal this lump that will always stay in my heart.. I don't want to miss her coz she's always a part of me..grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother n letting us look after her the way she single handedly looked after us all her life.. no more mourning now.. I want to celebrate her every day.. thank you everyone.. p.s- the song playing was by her favourite country singer Don Williams. Knowing her she would probably think its too filmy of me to use it here," she wrote.

Farah and Sajid Khan's mom died on July 26. She was 79. The heartbreaking news came a few days after Farah revealed in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries'.

"This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. She's been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday mom! Today's a good day to come back home can't wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. I love you," Farah wrote this on her mother's birthday recently.

Several celebrities, including including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and MC Stan, among others, visited Farah's house to mourn the demise of her mother.

