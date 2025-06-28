Shefali Jariwala Found Dead; Cause of Death Unclear: Mumbai Police Reacts to Actress’s Demise

The sudden and shocking death of actress Shefali Jariwala has left many in disbelief. Initial reports suggested that the 42-year-old actress died of a cardiac arrest. However, Mumbai police have now confirmed that Shefali was found dead in her Mumbai apartment, with the cause of death yet to be determined.

According to police officials, Shefali’s body was discovered at her residence in the Andheri area. Mumbai Police received information about her death around 1 am on Friday. Following this, her body was sent to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem examination.

“Her body was found at her residence in the Andheri area. Mumbai Police received information about this at 1 am. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is not yet clear,” the Mumbai police said, as reported by ANI.

The news first broke on social media, shared by journalist Vickey Lalwani, who wrote, “Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is no more.”

Shefali Jariwala gained fame at the age of 20 with her iconic appearance in the song ‘Kaanta Laga’. Over the years, she worked in numerous music albums and films. Along with her husband Parag Tyagi, she participated in popular dance reality shows Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7, and she was also a contestant on Bigg Boss season 13.

Shefali was previously married to Harmeet Singh in 2004, with whom she divorced in 2009. She later married Parag Tyagi in 2015. As investigations continue, the Mumbai police await the postmortem report to determine the exact cause of her untimely death.