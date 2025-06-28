Shefali Jariwala Funeral: Last Rites Of Actress To Be Held Today In Mumbai

Popular actress Shefali Jariwala, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and several other television and film projects, tragically passed away late Thursday night due to a sudden cardiac arrest. She was just 42 years old.According to initial reports, Shefali suffered the cardiac arrest between the night of June 27 and early June 28. Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, where doctors declared her brought dead upon arrival.Shefali’s last rites are scheduled to take place today, June 28, at the same crematorium in Oshiwara where the late Siddharth Shukla’s funeral was also held.

Sources confirmed that Parag Tyagi, along with family members, arrived at Cooper Hospital to claim Shefali’s mortal remains after a postmortem examination was conducted Saturday at noon. The family has not yet released an official statement about the circumstances of her death or the funeral arrangements.Mumbai Police have confirmed the death and noted that Shefali’s body was found at her residence in Andheri. An ongoing investigation involving forensic experts and law enforcement is underway to understand the full details.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also confirmed the actress’s death, attributing the cause to a sudden heart attack.Parag Tyagi has been visibly devastated, accompanied by medical staff late Friday night, while Shefali’s family arrived to support him during this difficult time. Social media is flooded with condolences, alongside pleas from fans and the public for privacy for the grieving family.