Shefali Jariwala's Husband Parag Tyagi Shares Emotional Message For Late Wife on 11th Wedding Anniversary , Say 'Love You Till Last Breath'

Sudden death of Kata laga fame actress Shefali Jariwala shocked everyone including her family. As per the reports actress died due to cardiac arrest at her home in Mumbai on June 27 2025. TV actor and Shefali husband is still trying to cope up from loss. He often share her memories on his Instagram. On this day (12th August) 2010 Shefali Jariwala tied knot with Prag Tyagi. Remembering this day parag has shared an emotional post for late wife.

Parag and Shefali met 15 years back on this day and on same day 0n 12th augst 2010 they got married after dating. Sharing memories with shefali Parag wrote, "My love, My jaan, My Pari When I saw you for the first time 15 years back, I knew you r the only one & 11 years back you chose to marry me on the same date we met & can’t thank u enough for coming in my life and gave me immense love unconditionally which I may not have deserved. "

"You made my life so beautiful and colourful, u taught me how to live life in masti & Now Living & cherishing all our masti wali wonderful memories. Love you till my last breath Pari & even after that. From 12th Aug 2010 till eternity. Forever Together," he concluded.

Seeing this post, fans sent loving messages to Parag. No matter what happens, true love never dies, it lives on in memories. Some saluted their feelings. Shefali Jariwala became popular with the song 'Kaanta Laga' and some Hindi serials. She was also a cotestant of most controversial show Bigg Boss. Parag Tyagi and Shefali were known as an ideal couple in the industry. However, a few months ago, Shefali passed away and this caused a mountain of grief for Parag. After Shefali's departure, Parag is often seen sharing memories with Shefali on social media.