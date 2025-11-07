Shefali Shah calls 'Delhi Crime' a "respectful show", Rasika Duggal expresses "pride"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Bollywood actress Shefali Shah expressed her happiness on working in the 'Delhi Crime' franchise, calling it one of the "respected shows" she has worked in her two decades of career.

Shefali Shah is set to reprise her intriguing role as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi in the third season of Delhi Crime, which will premiere on Netflix on November 13.

While talking to ANI, Shefali Shah expressed her deep emotional connection and sense of belonging she feels towards the 'Delhi Crime' franchise.

"If it wasn't so special and so close and personal to us, I don't think we would be keep coming back to it. It's just one of the most loved and one of the most respected shows to be on," said Shefali Shah.

While describing the camaraderie among the lead cast of the show, which includes Rasika Duggal and Rajesh Tailang, Shefali Shah said that her relationship with the cast has gotten "deeper" during the filming of its three seasons.

"All I can say is that every season when we meet for the first time on set, it's like picking up from exactly where we left and if anything, the relationships have gotten deeper," added Shefali Shah.

Rasika Duggal, who played the role of an IPS officer in the film, recalled watching the first episode of 'Delhi Crime Season 1', saying that it filled her with the feeling of "pride" for the work done by the team.

When asked about a memorable moment from the series, Rasika Duggal said, "I think if I have to pick one of those, it might be the first time I watched the first episode of Delhi Crime Season 1, and I was so proud of what the entire team had done."

Rasika Duggal recognised the "sensitivity" involved in portraying a real event-based story in the series by describing it as a "difficult task" for the filmmakers in such cases.

"I felt like this, it was a very difficult task to tell that story with sensitivity, and it was a very important one to do, and everybody exceeded themselves. From the way the show was lensed, to the way the show was lit, to the way the show was edited, and of course, the way it was performed," said Rasika Duggal.

"It was one of the few moments in my life that I walked out of something and said, I think we did a really good job," added Rasika Duggal.

The new season of 'Delhi Crime' will see Shefali Shah reprise her intriguing role as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, alongside Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji.

Official synopsis of the show reads, "At the center of the storm stands DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) our steadfast Madam Sir who begins connecting the dots between these disappearances and a system fueled by fear, profit, and silence. As her investigation deepens, all roads lead to one name whispered across cities: Badi Didi (Huma Qureshi). Ruthless, invisible, and always one step ahead, she is the elusive architect of the criminal empire who Vartika and her team are determined to bring down setting the stage for a psychological face-off between two women who refuse to lose."

The show will stream on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor