Shehnaaz Gill is 'sunshine in a yellow dress' in new Insta photos

Mumbai, July 30 The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame diva Shehnaaz Gill has shared some mesmerising pictures in yellow ethnic attire, calling herself "sunshine."

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz, who has 18.3 million followers, posted a series of pictures in which she is wearing a yellow Anarkali suit paired with a matching dupatta.

For makeup, she opted for a natural look with nude pink lips, black eyeliner, and blushed cheeks. Her hair was half-tied and left open, and she completed the look with small droplet earrings.

Shehnaaz gave the geotag of Fresno, California.

The actress shared the post with the caption: "Sunshine in a yellow dress," followed by a sun emoji.

The post was liked by Varun Dhawan.

Fans commented on the post, with one saying, "Cuteness overload," and another adding, "Ladoo peela colour..."

One fan also remarked, "Queen of our hearts."

On the professional front, Shehnaaz began her modelling career with the 2015 music video 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she made her debut in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

She has appeared in films like 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and most recently 'Thank You for Coming'.

Shehnaaz has also been featured in several music videos, including 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'.

