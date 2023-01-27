Shehnaaz Gill rings in her birthday in most adorable way!

Shehnaaz Gill turned a year older on Friday and she ringed in her birthday surrounded by love and happiness.

On the occasion, Shehnaaz shared a special video with her fans that gave a sneak peek into her birthday eve celebrations. In the video, she could be seen cutting a couple of cakes, surrounded by her team, family, and friends at a hotel suite.

Actor Varun Sharma was also seen celebrating her birthday at the hotel.

She laughed, and danced to the tunes of the birthday song that people around her sang for her, looking beautiful as ever in a printed salwar kurta.

She even put cake on her brother Shehbaaz's face and had a little banter with him when he tried doing the same. WHile cutting the cake, Shehnaaz's friend asked her to "make a wish" to whish she candidly replied saying, "main wish nahi maangti..."

Later, Shehnaaz ended the video by announcing "Happy birthday to me!" and the whole video looked quite fun and wholesome.

She captioned the video, "A year older... Happy Birthday to me! #Blessed #Gratitude"

Shehnaaz Gill started her career in the Punjabi music and film industry and rose to fame with her stint in 'Bigg Boss 13'.

She is now all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also a part of the family entertainer.

Talking about music, she recently collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the song 'Moon Rise' recently which took the internet by storm.

The audio version of the song that was released last year received immense love from the listeners and now with the music video is out, the biggest highlight is unquestionably the electric and playful chemistry between Guru and Shehnaaz.

