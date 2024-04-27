Shehnaaz Gill sends heartfelt wedding wishes to Arti Singh via video call

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh stepped into a new chapter of her life as she tied the knot with Dipak Chauhan in a beautiful ceremony marked by traditional charm. Amidst the celebrations, one heartfelt gesture stole the limelight as her dear friend Shehnaaz Gill extended warm wishes through a video call.

Despite being unable to attend the wedding, Shehnaaz made sure to make her presence felt by reaching out to Arti on her special day. Sharing smiles and joyous vibes, the duo exchanged congratulations, creating a memorable moment amidst the wedding festivities.

Shehnaaz, who shared a picture of the newlyweds and a screenshot of their video call, expressed her happiness for Arti, adding a touch of warmth to the occasion.

The absence of Shehnaaz from the wedding stirred discussions among netizens, especially amidst rumours of discord between her and Arti towards the end of Bigg Boss 13.

However, Shehnaaz's gesture of reaching out to Arti and extending her best wishes put an end to the speculations, bringing a positive note to the story and reaffirming their bond of friendship.

Arti, radiant in her red lehnga and adorned with matching bridal jewellery, shone with happiness as she celebrated her special day with close friends like Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others.

Veteran actor Govinda also attended his niece Arti's wedding, while ending a long-time feud with the latter's brother Krushna Abhishek.

Arti, in the midst of her wedding bliss, shared several pictures from the ceremony, showcasing her dreamy bridal look. In one of her posts, she expressed her emotions, writing, "I dreamt of a wedding, I dreamt of love, I dreamt of this day when I would be draped in red, When I would become yours, my Love. #DipakKiArti."

The wedding ceremony, held at the beautifully decorated Iskcon temple, was a vibrant celebration filled with love and joy as the couple exchanged vows surrounded by their loved ones on April 25.

