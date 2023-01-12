'Shehzada' trailer is a capsule of action, entertainment, drama & comedy

Mumbai, Jan 12 Fresh off the success of his OTT release 'Freddy', Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan now has another film to offer; a masala action entertainer which will bow in theatres titled 'Shehzada'.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday and shows Kartik in the avatar of a quintessential masala film hero, who beats up baddies, does slapstick comedy and does over the top action sequences.

The trailer, which is roughly 3 minutes in length, starts off with money shots of Kartik in action, kicking, running around and beating goons to a pulp. It then introduces Kriti Sanon as it builds the chemistry between the two leads.

It then talks about Kartik being the actual heir of a wealthy family, who are unaware of his existence. All this while, Kartik, who is a lawyer in the film, has been raised by Paresh Rawal's character.

Soon Kartik's character realises that Paresh's character is not his actual father and what follows later forms the crux of the film. The trailer doesn't keep anything under the shadows and gives away pretty much everything from the film's plot.

While Kartik can be seen trying his hands at the Govinda style comedy in the film, the trailer features generous amounts of action, entertainment, drama and comedy.

The film has its music by Pritam and Sonu Nigam makes a pleasant appearance in the trailer through his voice.

The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, Sunny Hinduja and Ronit Roy.

'Shehzada' has been directed by Rohit Dhawan, who is the brother of Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and the son of veteran director David Dhawan. The film is set to release in cinemas on February 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor