Shekhar Kapur to direct Amish Tripathi's Shiva trilogy as web series

Ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is all set to direct the series adaptation of author Amish Tripathi’s critically-acclaimed book series “Shiva Trilogy”. The series is the first project from global studio International Art Machine, which on Wednesday announced its plans to venture into the Indian market. Led by Roy Price, the studio has also lined up projects from Bollywood star Preity Zinta and critically acclaimed filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee. International Art Machine has acquired the rights of Tripathi’s Shiva Trilogy, which includes the books — “The Immortals of Meluha” (2010), “The Secret of the Nagas” (2011) and “The Oath of the Vayuputras” (2013).The first book “The Immortals of Meluha” will be adapted into a digital show, to be directed by Kapur.

The immortals of Meluha, The Secret of The Nagas and The Oath of The Vayuputras were published in 2010 and were widely appreciated. Sharing his excitement over the development, Amish tweeted a news article and wrote, "Can't think of a better team than @shekharkapur, @RoyPrice and @Suparn to bring the Shiva Trilogy and the world of Meluha to an OTT platform! Very excited to share this news with all of you!" Apart from Shekhar Kapur, Suparn S Varma will be the showrunner and director of the series. Suparn's last directorial venture was Amazon Prime Video's Family Man 2.Speaking about helming the series, Kapur said, “Amish’s Shiva Trilogy has been India’s great publishing sensation, crossing every age and class. It’s not just mythology, it’s modern storytelling at its best, lending itself to a beautiful international series.”Talking about the popularity of the trilogy, Suparn Varma added, “It is a series of genre-defining books.I just loved the re-imagining and the world-building involving two of my favorite gods!”

