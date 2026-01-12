Shekhar Suman shares ‘rare photo’ with Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actor Shekhar Suman on Monday shared a rare throwback picture featuring Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Shekhar took to Instagram to share a picture of the three stars standing together in casual attire, with Sanjay and Shekhar on either side of Big B, all smiling.

“A rare photo of Sanjay Dutt,Amit ji and me.#throwback,” Shekhar wrote as the caption.

The picture seems to be from the 1994 film “Insaaf Apne Lahoo Se,” for which Amitabh gave the mahurat clap. The Bollywood action film also stars Shatrughan Sinha, Farah Naaz, Sonam and Gulshan Grover.

The film, which was directed by Latif Khan, follows the story of Mahendra Pratap, who marries Geeta, but asks Devilal, her first son, to leave the house. Later, Geeta gets arrested for murder due to her husband's false testimony and gives birth to another son in prison.

Shekhar made his debut in 1984 with Utsav where he starred opposite the veteran actress Rekha. He worked with Dimple Kapadia in the 1990 film Pati Parmeshwar. He went on to star with Madhuri Dixit in Manav Hatya, which released in 1986.

Shekhar and Sanjay also starred in the 2017 film “Bhoomi” directed and co-produced by Omung Kumar. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharad Kelkar. It followed the story of Bhoomi, who is all set to get married but her life changes when Vishal and his cousin rape her. But she and her father set out to punish the perpetrators and decide to take the law into their own hands.

Shekhar was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”. The period drama is set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement.

The series explores the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.The ensemble cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

