Shiloh Jolie drops Pitt citing "painful events" in her life

Washington [US], July 22 : Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has legally changed her name by dropping her father's surname, citing "painful events" in her life, according to her attorney, Peter Levine, reported Page Six.

The 18-year-old sought to alter her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, a decision confirmed through a legal notice published in the Los Angeles Times, according to Page Six.

Responding to misconceptions, Levine clarified to Page Six that Shiloh did not place an advertisement but fulfilled the legal requirement for name change notification as per California law.

"Shiloh Jolie did not take out an 'ad' announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate," Levine stated, emphasising the necessity for accurate reporting when covering a young adult navigating personal decisions in difficult circumstances.

The move to drop "Pitt" from her surname coincided with Shiloh's 18th birthday in May, marking a significant and independent choice for the teenager.

Earlier observations of her younger sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, using only "Jolie" in a playbill further underscored familial shifts in naming conventions.

Reports obtained by Page Six, indicate that Brad Pitt, 60, was informed and disheartened by Shiloh's decision to remove his surname.

A source close to Pitt revealed to People magazine, "He's never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter."

The separation from his children has reportedly been emotionally challenging for the actor, despite finding happiness with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

Shiloh's name change echoes similar decisions within the Jolie-Pitt family, as her sister Zahara, 19, omitted Pitt's name during her induction into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College in November 2023.

Additionally, Maddox, 22, has opted not to use "Pitt" on non-legal documents since 2021.

Angelina Jolie, 49, and Brad Pitt were legally declared single in 2019, and despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their children Pax, 20, Zahara, and Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

