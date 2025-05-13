Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty's Iconic Romantic Drama 'Dhadkan' Returns to Theatres on THIS Date

Dhadkan, starring Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty in the lead is a timeless iconic romantic film that is all set to re-release in the cinemas on May 23, 2025. Originally released over two decades ago, the film is returning to the theatres as a part of a special screening initiative to celebrate iconic Bollywood films. The memorable musical film will be released in selected theatres in India in a digitally remastered format, promising to offer better picture and sound quality.

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Dhadkan tells a story of love, heartbreak, and emotional complexities. Shilpa Shetty played the role of Anjali, who is torn between her love for Dev, played by Suniel Shetty, and her loyalty towards her husband, Ram, played by Akshay Kumar. Besides an engaging narrative, the film's soulful songs, emotionally charged performances, and dramatic plot made the film a fan favourite. Now that the musical spectacle is set to hit the screens all over again, fans can't wait to experience the 'Dhadkan' magic in the theatres. The re-release of Dhadkan, which had created a wildfire upon its original release, is expected to attract the old and the young crowd who might have missed out on the memorable film.