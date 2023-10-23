Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra perform Kanya Puja with daughter Samisha on Ashtami

Shilpa Shetty recently took to social media to share an adorable video of her daughter Samisha Kundra as she participated in Kanya puja on the occasion of Ashtami. The video saw Samisha adorably sitting on a stool as Raj and Shilpa performed puja. Shilpa shared the video with a caption that read, "On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today, we performed the Kanya puja with our very own DEVI, Samisha. Our way of paying gratitude to the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri today and her nine divine forms. #Ashtami #HappyNavratri #KanchikaPuja #KanjakPuja #blessed #gratitude #DurgaMaa #JaiMataDi."

Shilpa's younger sister and actor Shamita Shetty commented on the post, “Lil munchkin (red heart emoji).”Shilpa made her Bollywood debut 30 years ago opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Abbas-Mustan's blockbuster romantic thriller Baazigar. She went on to become an A-list actor and a producer. She tied the knot with Raj, a businessman, in 2009. They gave birth to their first child, son Viaan, in 2012. They had a daughter, Samisha, via surrogacy in 2020. Shilpa will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Indian Police Force, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The show will premiere on Prime Video India on January 19, 2024. Raj will also make his acting debut next month with a biopic in which he will play himself and depict his time in Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, where he was an undertrial in a pornography case. UT69 is slated to release in cinemas on November 3.