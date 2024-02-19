Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra to Perform at Rakul and Jackky's Wedding In Goa

This week is filled with wedding celebrations as several celebrities, including beloved Bollywood couple Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, are getting married. The beautiful setting of Goa will enhance the charm of their wedding. The festivities are expected to be even more special with performances by the couple's close friends, adding a touch of glamour to the celebration.

Reportedly, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra will perform during the celebrations. Their longstanding relationship with the groom and his family adds an extra layer of significance to this already significant occasion.

Jackky's father and Raj Kundra share a close bond, with Jackky also attending Shilpa and Raj's wedding festivities in the past. According to an insider, Raj and Shilpa are ready to elevate the festivities with their dynamic performance, delivering an electrifying Punjabi wedding mashup that will undoubtedly enhance the glamour and musical ambiance of the event.

Rakul and Jackky confirmed their relationship back in 2021 and have frequently shared their affectionate photos on Instagram. Just a few weeks ago, Jackky and Rakul posted a photo together on Instagram. On February 21, 2024, the couple will tie the knot with only family members and close friends in attendance.