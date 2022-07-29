Shilpa Shetty leaves audience stunned as she walks for Dolly J at Indian Couture Week

Shilpa Shetty closed the jazz-themed couture show for designer Dolly J on Thursday. Looking breathtakingly beautiful in an embellished tulle gown, Shilpa was all smiles on the ramp.

Dolly J Studio put on display their new collection that comprised beautiful shades of gold, lilacs, pink and sparkling silver.

Dolly J added a touch of drama with tulles, feathers, and fluid textures.

The designer put up a show like no other! The venue was transformed into a New York-themed with velvet maroon curtains flowing in the background, a piano right on the stage, wooden beams around, and grand bouquets of flowers. Live Jazz music was the cherry on the cake.

Speaking about her collection 'Meraki', Dolly said, "The collection inspires a tranquillity that is foundational in growth and progress. The collection is close to my heart as I have infused elements of jazz into it. It also puts to fore the rich craftsmanship our country has to offer".

Elated to be Dolly J's muse, Shilpa Said, "The best part about the outfit is that it has pockets. I missed having one in my wedding reception outfit!"

"I wanted to show how multi-purpose this outfit is apart from being extremely gorgeous, which is why I took out the lipstick from my pocket and applied it on the ramp," added Shilpa.

The intricate detailing done with embellishments complimented the beautiful color palette Dolly chose for the collection.

Dolly said, "Every bride should have fun on the day of her wedding and that's the ideology we kept in mind while curating Meraki!"

Dolly concluded by saying, "The couture week is back in all its grandeur, and we couldn't be more excited to be part of this return. Even though FDCI kept the show going very splendidly with the online shows, the excitement of the fashion week in person is unparalleled."

A host of guests with the likes of bloggers, fashion influencers, socialites, and distinguished celebrities cheered for the designer as she showcased the collection. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor was also in attendance.

( With inputs from ANI )

