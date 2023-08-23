Shilpa Shetty set to bring never-seen-before avatar in fun entertainer ‘Sukhee’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Actor Shilpa Shetty is all set to come up with a fun entertainer ‘Sukhee’, she said on Wednesday while announcing the film along with a poster.

Shilpa took to Instagram and treated fans to this exciting news.

The poster gave the audience their first peek into the world of Sukhee.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwRpYSXyS8j/

Sharing the poster, she wrote, “This is my story, yours, all of us. Meet Sukhpreet Kalra like you, #Sukhee and come into my world, 22nd September, only in cinemas."

As soon as the poster was unveiled, the actor’s fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Rohit Shetty’s sister and costume designer Mehek Shetty wrote, “Yayieee Sukhee.”

Shilpa’s mother Sunanda Shetty commented, “congrats - absolutely excited & looking forward to seeing this one in theatre.. BEST OF LUCK …”

The movie marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma.

It stars Shilpa Shetty in a never-seen-before avatar along with Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry and Amit Sadh.

The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

Sukhee narrates the story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife and her friends, who go to Delhi to attend their school reunion after 20 years. Sukhee relives the 17-year-old version of herself whilst going through a plethora of experiences and emotions, and making the most difficult transition in her life – from being a wife and a mother, to being a woman again.

The film is slated to hit the cinemas on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

