Shilpa Shetty visits ISKCON Temple with family for Janmashtami celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : As the nation celebrates the holy festival of Janmashtami, actress Shilpa Shetty, along with her family, visited the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.

On Monday, Shilpa, accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, their children Samisha and Viaan, and her mother, made their way to the temple. The family was seen arriving in a car, and Shilpa took a moment to acknowledge the photographers before heading inside.

Shilpa posed for pictures with her mother and daughter before entering the temple. She was also seen calling out to her husband for a family photo, but Raj Kundra had already gone inside the temple.

A large crowd of fans had gathered outside the temple, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actress during her visit.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actors, including Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Shraddha Kapoor, had shared their Janmashtami wishes on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series, Indian Police Force, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor