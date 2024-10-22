Shilpa Shetty wishes 'KD - The Devil' director Prem on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a special birthday wish for her action-drama film 'KD - The Devil' director Prem.

Taking to Instagram story, Shilpa re-shared the film's poster along with a message.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Wishing our dearest Director, the showman (c)directorprems a very happy birthday and a blockbuster year ahead."

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

Recently, on the occasion of Sanjay Dutt's 65th birthday, the makers of his highly anticipated film unveiled his first look and introduced him as 'Dhak Deva'.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt treated fans with a return gift by dropping his first look.

In the poster, Sanjay as 'Dhak Deva' looks intense and has a vintage flair.

"The Lord of Devil's Democracy, Dhak Deva, steps into #KD's Vintage Battlefield, bringing a storm of intensity," he captioned the post.

The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Shilpa was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

