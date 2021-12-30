Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for coronavirus, urges everyone to stay safe

Veteran actress Shilpa Shirodkar, known for films such as Hum, Khuda Gawah and Aankhen, on Thursday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In an Instagram post, the ’90s star shared that she had tested positive four days ago. “COVID POSITIVE!!! #day4,” the actor, who was the first Indian celebrity to receive Covid-19 vaccine, wrote. Shilpa Shirodkar, who stays in Dubai with her family, had received a jab of Sinopharm vaccine in January this year.

“Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules, your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love #Getvaccinated #maskon #staysafe,” she said. Shilpa Shirodkar, who is the younger sister of actor and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar, made her film debut with 1989’s Bhrashtachar and went on to star in films like Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Trinetra (1991) and Hum (1991).She was nominated in the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Khuda Gawah. Her last Hindi film outing was the 2000 film Gaja Gamini.