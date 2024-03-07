Shirley Setia, Akull reveal concept behind new single ‘Hoodie’

Mumbai, March 7 Singer Akull and Shirley Setia have come out with a new music video called “Hoodie”.

Revealing the concept behind the track, the actress said these days it’s a trend how girlfriends keep their boyfriend’s hoodie just to feel them around when they are apart.

“As artists, Akull and I wanted to capture something truly special with 'Hoodie.' These days it’s a trend how girlfriends keep their boyfriend’s hoodie just to feel them around when they are apart. It is a beautiful gesture and we had this concept in our mind while making this track,” she said.

The actress-singer believes it will be relatable to everyone who listens or watches the song.

Crafted by the talented duo Mellow and Akash Chopra, "Hoodie" captures the essence of romance.

Akull added: “Hoodie’s music as well as the video will make you feel like stepping into a warm embrace amidst the winter chill. Shirley and I poured our hearts into every note, aiming to create something truly special that goes beyond mere words.”

“We wanted it to be a cute love song that will be every couple’s go-to track. I hope people will shower as much love as they have showered on our past songs,” he added.

